Vivendo no Antropoceno: o Design e a Arte lidando com os modos de uma Época Impossível
Resumo
Os terríveis números do Antropoceno representam parte de uma crise que é a culminação de muitos anos de atividade humana na terra. Dificilmente é rejeitado o argumento de que tal crise requeira uma radical mudança nos rumos da humanidade. Tal mudança implica uma reflexão sobre o tipo de ethos e de sensibilidade capazes de possibilitar outros modos de vida. Muitas leituras do Antropoceno entendem ser este o desafio que a humanidade tem a enfrentar. Iniciativas de teóricos e profissionais de variadas áreas vêm se ocupando dessa intrincada questão. Neste artigo nos reportamos a projetos realizados no design e nas artes e refletimos sobre como eles têm registrado certos episódios do Antropoceno. A análise dos projetos sugere a importância de uma articulação ambivalente entre diferentes temporalidades e espacialidades; a criação de possibilidades para que se desdobre dos dados algo de sua dimensão obscura; o entrelaçar de aspectos naturais e culturais; uma crítica sobre as referências adequadas para se acionar outros modos de produção de dados. Essa reflexão contribui nas discussões sobre como tratar os episódios do Antropoceno, e sobre como o design e a arte podem auxiliar no desafio de viver em uma época impossível.
Palavras-chave
Texto completo:PDF
Referências
AHMED, S. What's the use? Durham and London: Duke University Press, 2019.
CANFIELD, D. E., GLAZER, A. N. & FALKOWSKI, P. G. The evolution and future of Earth’s nitrogen cycle. Science 330, 192–196, 2010.
DAVIS, H. & TURPIN, E. (ed). Art in the Anthropocene: Encounters Among Aesthetics, Politics, Environments and Epistemologies. London: Open Humanities Press, 2015.
DELANDA, M. A Thousand Years of Nonlinear History. New York: Zone, 1997.
DESCOLA, P. Beyond Nature and Culture, trans. Janet Lloyd. Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 2013.
FORLANO, L. Decentering the Human in the Design of Collaborative Cities. Design Issues: Volume 32, Number 3 Summer, 2016.
GAN, E., TSING, A., SWANSON, H., BUBANDT, N. Haunted Landscapes of the Anthropocene. In TSING, A., SWANSON, H., GAN, E., and BUBANDT, N. eds. Arts of Living on a Damaged Planet: Ghosts and Monsters of the Anthropocene. Minneapolis: University of Minnesota Press, 2017.
HARAWAY, D. Staying with the Trouble: Making Kin in the Chthulucene. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2016.
LATOUR, B. Facing Gaia: eight lectures on the new climatic regime. Cambridge: Polity, 2017.
LIGHT, A., POWELL, A.; SHKLOVSKI, I.. Design for Existential Crisis in the Anthropocene Age. In Proceedings of the 8th International Conference on Communities and Technologies (C&T '17), 9 pages, 2017. DOI: 10.1145/3083671.3083688
NANCY, J. The Existence of the World Is Always Unexpected. In Davis, H. & Turpin, E. (ed). Art in the Anthropocene: Encounters Among Aesthetics, Politics, Environments and Epistemologies. London: Open Humanities Press, 2015.
PAPANEK, V. Design for the Real World: Human Ecology and Social Change, 2nd edn, Thames & Hudson, London, 1984 (1971).
PRATT, M. L. Coda: Concept and Chronotope. In Tsing, A., Swanson, H., Gan, E., and Bubandt, N. eds. Arts of Living on a Damaged Planet: Ghosts and Monsters of the Anthropocene. Minneapolis: University of Minnesota Press, 2017.
ROBINSON, K. S. The Coronavirus Is Rewriting Our Imaginations. The New Yorker. https://www.newyorker.com/culture/annals-of-inquiry/the-coronavirus-and-our-future (acesso em maio de 2020)
SAGER, T.. “Neo-liberal Urban Planning Policies: A Literature Survey 1990–2010.” Progress in Planning 76 (4): 147–199, 2011.
STENGERS, I. The Cosmopolitical Proposal In B. LATOUR, P. WEIBEL (Eds.) Making Things Public (pp. 994-1003). Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2005.
TSING, A., SWANSON, H., GAN, E., and BUBANDT, N. eds. Arts of Living on a Damaged Planet: Ghosts and Monsters of the Anthropocene. Minneapolis: University of Minnesota Press, 2017.
VAZQUEZ, R. Precedence, Earth and the Anthropocene: Decolonizing design, Design Philosophy Papers, DOI: 10.1080/14487136.2017.1303130, 2017.
ZALASIEWICZ, J. The Earth After Us: What Legacy will Humans Leave in the Rocks? Oxford University Press, 2008.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.35522/eed.v28i2.987
Apontamentos
- Não há apontamentos.