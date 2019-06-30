The Monga Show: prototyping Amerindian Perspectivism through the girl-to-gorilla trick

“speculation” (2010). In Oxford Dictionary of English, Stevenson, A. (Ed.). Oxford: Oxford University Press. Retrieved 22 October 2018, from http://www.oxfordreference.com/view/10.1093/acref/9780199571123.001.0001/m_en_gb0798560

“metaphor” (2010). In Oxford Dictionary of English, Stevenson, A. (Ed.). Oxford: Oxford University Press. Retrieved 28 Jun. 2018, from https://www.oxfordreference.com/view/10.1093/acref/9780199571123.001.0001/m_en_gb0514520.

DELEUZE, G. (1988). Spinoza: Practical Philosophy. Robert Hurley (tradução). San Francisco: City Lights Books.

GUNNING, T. (2007). To scan a ghost: the ontology of mediated vision. In Grey Room, No. 26 (Winter, 2007), pp. 94-127. The MIT Press. Retrived 28 April 2018, from http://www.jstor.org/stable/2044275

JIMÉNEZ, A. (2014). The prototype: more than many and less than one. In Journal of Cultural Economy, 7 (4): 381-398.

JIMÉNEZ, A., ESTALELLA, A. (2017). Ethnography: a prototype. In Ethos, Journal of Anthropology, 82 (5): 846-866.

LATOUR, B. (2008). A cautious Prometheus? A few steps toward a philosophy of design (with special attention to Peter Sloterdijk). In Proceedings of the 2008 Annual International Conference of the Design History Society, pp.2-10. Retrieved 28 April 2018, from http://www.bruno-latour.fr/sites/default/files/112-DESIGN-CORNWALL-GB.pdf

VILAÇA, A. (1998). Fazendo corpos: reflexões sobre morte e canibalismo entre os Wari’ à luz do perspectivismo. In Revista de Antropologia, 41 (1): 9–67.

VIVEIROS DE CASTRO, E. (2012). Cosmological perspectivism in Amazonia and elsewhere. Masterclass Series 1. Manchester: HAU Network of Ethnographic Theory.

VIVEIROS DE CASTRO, E. (2004). Exchanging perspectives: The transformation of objects into subjects in Amerindian ontologies. In Common Knowledge, 10 (3): 463-484.