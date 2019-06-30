Abstracts book: Intentions: Conversations, Experiences and Knowledge
RCA School of Communication Research Work in Progress Abstracts
A diverse group of emerging communication researchers present their work-in-progress at Westworks in White City. Through a variety of activities – workshops, screenings, exhibits, talks, they will convey the intentions underlying their investigations, which are posited around three interconnected threads: conversation, experience and knowledge.
Introduction
by Teal Triggs
Exhibitors
Conversations
Karen Bosy
Sinead Evans
Vicky Kim
Hotessa Laurence
Paul Ransom
Welmoet Wartena
Experiences
Gesi An
Farah Kadhum
Paul DJ Moody
Larissa Nowicki
Simon Picard
Kelly Spanou
Rimjhim Surana
Knowledge
Wenbo Ai
Mallaa Alamoudi
Kollontai Cossich Diniz
Fernando Galdon
Emily Hoong
Sarah Kirby-Ginns
Cristina Portugal
Patricia Puertas
Caroline Ward
