This paper presents a reflection and discusses about the role of design in the complex context of media. Such environment encompasses information and communication technologies and the cultural communities where they have origin and develop. It also encompasses protocols, practices, products and institutions and power involved in creating and disseminating this media. Such reflections and discussions are important and necessary in order to understand the social responsibility of designers as producers and creators of systems, information and communication, as well as of aesthetic standards that will, certainly, have influence in the culture and structure of the society. Design, as producer of contemporaneous languages – among them the hypermedia and the transmedia – has an active and determinant role in the society where it acts, as one of the main builders of culture. To make flourish, unequivocally, the perception and awareness about this role of design is one of the main objectives of this research project. A Workshop will be presented, aimed at investigating the interrelationship between Design, Communication and Technology. It was performed during the event entitled Intentions: Conversations, Experiences and Knowledge held in the School of Communication – RCA Participants had opportunities of understanding how much transformations of the visual represent an instigating and challenging social interaction.

Keywords: Design, communication, technology, interdisciplinary, workshop