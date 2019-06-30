On Making and Reflecting: Anni Albers Theory and Practice-led Research

ALBERS, A. On Weaving. CT: The Josef and Anni Albers Foundation, 2017.

ALBERS, A.; DANILOWITZ, B. Anni Albers: Selected Writings on Design. Hanover: University Press of New England, 2000.

COXON, A.; FER, B.; MULLER-SCHARECK, M. Anni Albers, London: Tate Publishing, 2018

DEWEY, J. “Experience and Thinking,” in Democracy and Education: an Introduction to the Philosophy of Education. New York: The Free Press, pp 139–151

FER, B. “Black Mountain College Exercises,” in Coxon, A.; Fer, B.; Muller-Schareck, M. Anni Albers. London: Tate Publishing, 2018

FESCI, S. Oral History Archives of American Art. Smithsonian, 5 Jul. 1968

FOX WEBER, N.; TABATABAI ASBAGHI, P. Anni Albers. New York: Solomon Guggenheim Foundation, 1999

HASEMAN, B. “Rupture and Recognition: Identifying the Performative Research Paradigm,” in Barret and Bolt, eds. Practice as Research: Approaches to Creative Arts Enquiry. London: IB Tauris, 2007

MOLESWORTH, H.; ERICKSON, R. Leap Before You Look: Black Mountain College, 1933-1957. Boston, MA: Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, 2015.

ROSENGREN, M. “Art + Research ≠ Artistic Research,” in Caduff, C.; Siegenthaler, F.; Walchli, T.; eds. Art and Artistic Research. Switzerland: Verlag Scheidegger & Speiss AG, 2010

SMITH, H.; Dean R. T. Practice-led Research, Research-led Practice in the Creative Arts. Edinburgh: Edinburgh University Press, 2014

SMITH, R. “The Audience as Movement,” The New York Times, 6 Dec. 2012. Accessed 28 Aug. 2018, https://www.nytimes.com/2012/12/07/arts/design/ann-hamilton-at-the-park-avenue-armory.html

SMITH, T. Bauhaus Weaving Theory: From Feminine Craft to Mode of Design. Minneapolis: U of Minnesota Press, 2014.

SCHON, D. A. The Reflective Practitioner: How Professionals Think in Action. New York: Basic Books, 1983.

SCHON, D. A. “The Theory of Inquiry: Dewey’s Legacy to Education,” Curriculum Inquiry. 1992, vol. 22, no 2, pp. 119–39.

Somerson, R.; Hermano, M. L. The Art of Critical Making, Rhode Island School of Design on Creative Practice. Hoboken, NJ: Rhode Island School of Design, 2013

TIPPETT, K. “Making and the Spaces We Share.” The On Being Podcast. 19 Nov. 2015, Accessed 15 Jun. 2018, https://onbeing.org/programs/ann-hamilton-making-and-the-spaces-we-share/

TRIGGS, T.; SIMMONS, T.; CANDELA, E. Intentions: Conversations, Experiences and Knowledge. London: Royal College of Art, 2017.

TROY, V. G. Anni Albers and Ancient American Textiles: From Bauhaus to Black Mountain. UK: Ashgate Publishers, Ltd, 2002.