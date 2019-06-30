On Making and Reflecting: Anni Albers Theory and Practice-led Research
Resumo
The theoretical writing by textile designer and artist, Anni Albers, in her self-authored books On Designing (1961) and On Weaving (1965) provide artists and designers with insights and methods for stimulating resourceful and creative ingenuity. This article examines Albers’ modernist theories as they are enacted upon through material and process in a quest to apply Anni Albers’ theories as a methodology for practice-led research. While teaching at Black Mountain College from 1933–1949, Albers encouraged her students to begin their creative process by “starting at zero” (Fesci, 1968) therefore this research begins in the same way. Anxieties that arise from making without knowing what something is or what that something may become must be put aside. Trust in the process becomes paramount as creative explorations start from a place of intuitive making which leads the practitioner to more structured and purposeful research leading to new ideas and foresight into future projects.
Keywords: Anni Albers, practice-led research, materials, process, methodology
Texto completo:PDF (English)
Referências
ALBERS, A. On Weaving. CT: The Josef and Anni Albers Foundation, 2017.
ALBERS, A.; DANILOWITZ, B. Anni Albers: Selected Writings on Design. Hanover: University Press of New England, 2000.
COXON, A.; FER, B.; MULLER-SCHARECK, M. Anni Albers, London: Tate Publishing, 2018
DEWEY, J. “Experience and Thinking,” in Democracy and Education: an Introduction to the Philosophy of Education. New York: The Free Press, pp 139–151
FER, B. “Black Mountain College Exercises,” in Coxon, A.; Fer, B.; Muller-Schareck, M. Anni Albers. London: Tate Publishing, 2018
FESCI, S. Oral History Archives of American Art. Smithsonian, 5 Jul. 1968
FOX WEBER, N.; TABATABAI ASBAGHI, P. Anni Albers. New York: Solomon Guggenheim Foundation, 1999
HASEMAN, B. “Rupture and Recognition: Identifying the Performative Research Paradigm,” in Barret and Bolt, eds. Practice as Research: Approaches to Creative Arts Enquiry. London: IB Tauris, 2007
MOLESWORTH, H.; ERICKSON, R. Leap Before You Look: Black Mountain College, 1933-1957. Boston, MA: Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, 2015.
ROSENGREN, M. “Art + Research ≠ Artistic Research,” in Caduff, C.; Siegenthaler, F.; Walchli, T.; eds. Art and Artistic Research. Switzerland: Verlag Scheidegger & Speiss AG, 2010
SMITH, H.; Dean R. T. Practice-led Research, Research-led Practice in the Creative Arts. Edinburgh: Edinburgh University Press, 2014
SMITH, R. “The Audience as Movement,” The New York Times, 6 Dec. 2012. Accessed 28 Aug. 2018, https://www.nytimes.com/2012/12/07/arts/design/ann-hamilton-at-the-park-avenue-armory.html
SMITH, T. Bauhaus Weaving Theory: From Feminine Craft to Mode of Design. Minneapolis: U of Minnesota Press, 2014.
SCHON, D. A. The Reflective Practitioner: How Professionals Think in Action. New York: Basic Books, 1983.
SCHON, D. A. “The Theory of Inquiry: Dewey’s Legacy to Education,” Curriculum Inquiry. 1992, vol. 22, no 2, pp. 119–39.
Somerson, R.; Hermano, M. L. The Art of Critical Making, Rhode Island School of Design on Creative Practice. Hoboken, NJ: Rhode Island School of Design, 2013
TIPPETT, K. “Making and the Spaces We Share.” The On Being Podcast. 19 Nov. 2015, Accessed 15 Jun. 2018, https://onbeing.org/programs/ann-hamilton-making-and-the-spaces-we-share/
TRIGGS, T.; SIMMONS, T.; CANDELA, E. Intentions: Conversations, Experiences and Knowledge. London: Royal College of Art, 2017.
TROY, V. G. Anni Albers and Ancient American Textiles: From Bauhaus to Black Mountain. UK: Ashgate Publishers, Ltd, 2002.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.35522/eed.v27i2.727
Apontamentos
- Não há apontamentos.