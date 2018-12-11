Designing satisfying systems and processes: a transdisciplinary approach to academic and industrial environments

The aim of this paper is to inquire and discuss the overall considerations concerning the design of systems and processes beyond the “technical” aspects. This article is a qualitative study resulting from the experience of the authors in both academic and industrial environments. It is a combined experience of over forty years in different professions, circumstances, and geographical locations (spanning continents). Results suggest that the speed and complexity of modern life overwhelms people to the point that they become dependent on redundant systems and processes. Systems should be designed with a level of flexibility to allow processes to be dynamic and to adapt with time. This is achieved through a focused learning process based on strong and relevant information combined with a transdisciplinary approach.