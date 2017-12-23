Como estudantes de Design visualizam o uso de princípios de design de interfaces mobile em aplicativos educacionais?
Resumo
Alunos de Design de uma Universidade de Curitiba-PR, para realizar uma atividade da área de Interação Humano-Computador móvel, precisaram selecionar, interagir, analisar e relacionar aplicativos educacionais para smartphones com a teoria sobre contexto de mobilidade do usuário, fornecida pelo professor. O objetivo esteve relacionado ao modo com que tais estudantes percebem o uso de princípios para o design de interfaces em tais cenários. A atividade foi apresentada pelos discentes para toda a turma e depois analisada pelos dois autores pesquisadores. A comparação dos dados obtidos em 3 turmas, de 3 semestres consecutivos, através das justificativas dadas por cada dupla de alunos na atividade, permitiu aos pesquisadores traçar, em meio a uma amostra de caráter qualitativo, um breve perfil das performances dos alunos na área. Observou-se como eles fazem suas escolhas de aplicativos em um contexto específico, analisam seu design de interface e os justificam (usando ou não) princípios de design já estabelecidos por especialistas da área.
