Como estudantes de Design visualizam o uso de princípios de design de interfaces mobile em aplicativos educacionais?

ACM SIGCH (1992), The Association for computing machinery special interest group on computer-human interaction. Disponível em: . Acessado em 07 de novembro de 2016.

BALLARD, B. Designing the mobile user experience. West Sussex: John & Sons, 2007.

BATISTA, G. A.; SILVA, M. R. L. Estilos de aprendizagem Kolb. In Cadernos da FUCAMP, v. 7, n. 7, 2008.

CHAN, S. S. et al. Usability for mobile commerce across multiple form factors. In Journal of Electronic Commerce Research, v. 3, n. 2, 2002.

CHOI, J.; LEE, H. J. Facets of simplicity for the smartphone interface: a structural model. In Int. J. Human-Computer Studies, 70, 2011. p.129-142.

CYBIS, W. A.; BETIOL, A.; FAUST, R. Ergonomia e usabilidade: conhecimentos, métodos e aplicações. São Paulo: Novatec Editora, 2007.

DEMIRBAS, O. O.; DEMIRKAN, H. Learning styles of design students and the relationship of academic performance and gender in design education. In Learning and Instruction, v. 17, n. 3, 2007. p. 345-359.

GARRETT, J. J. The elements of user experience: user-centered design for the web and beyond. Berkeley: Pearson Education, 2011.

GONG, J.; TARASEWICH, P. Guidelines for handheld mobile device interface design. In Proceedings of DSI 2004 Annual Meeting. 2004. p. 3751-3756.

HACKOS, J. T.; REDISH, J. C. User and task analysis for interface design. Nova Iorque: John Wiley & Sons, 1998.

HOLMA, D., PAVLICA, K., & THORPE, R. Rethinking Kolb’s theory of experiential learning in management education: the contribution of social constructionism and activity theory. In Management Learning, 28, 1997. p. 135-148.

HOPKINS, R. David Kolb’s experiential learning-machine. In Journal of Phenomenological Psychology, 24, 1993. p. 46-62.

HOUSER, C.; THORNTON, P.; KLUGE, D. Mobile learning: cell phones and PDAs for education. In International Conference on Computers in Education. Japão, 2002.

KOLB, D. A. Experiential learning: experience as the source of learning and development. Englewood Cliffs, NJ: Prentice Hall, 1984

KOLB, D. A. Learning style inventory. Version 3. Boston: Hay/McBer, 1999.

KUPCZIK, V. Pesquisa exploratória sobre avaliação ergonômica de interfaces de sites de mobile banking brasileiras para iPhones. Dissertação (Mestrado em Design). Curitiba: PPGDesign – UFPR, 2009.

LOVE, S. Understanding mobile human-computer Interaction. 1.ed. Oxford: Elsevier, 2005.

MAYHEW, D. Principles and guidelines in software user interface design. New Jersey: Prentice Hall, 1992.

OSTERMANN, F.; CAVALCANTI, C. J. Teorias de aprendizagem. Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul – Instituto de Física, 2010.

PADOVANI, S. Interfaces: princípios para o design. 2012a. Slides. Apresentação Powerpoint.

PADOVANI, S. Interfaces gráficas: características e evolução. 2012b. Slides. Apresentação Powerpoint.

PUPPI, M. B. Diretrizes para o design de interface de aplicativos em smartphones para alemão como língua estrangeira: um estudo sobre mobile learning. 212f. Dissertação (Mestrado em Design) – Universidade Federal do Paraná, Curitiba, 2014.

SHARPLES, M. Mobile learning: research, practice and challenges. In Distance Education in China, v. 3, n. 5, 2013. p. 05-11.

SOLOMON, M. R. O comportamento do consumidor: comprando, possuindo e sendo. 9ª ed. Porto Alegre, RS: Bookman, 2011.

TRAXLER, J. Current state of mobile learning. In ALLY, M. Mobile Learning Transforming the Delivery of Education. 1.ed. Edmonton, CA: AU Press, 2009. p. 09-24.

TURKLE, S. The second self: computers and the human spirit. Granada Publishing, 1984

VINCE, R. Behind and beyond Kolb’s learning cycle. In Journal of Management Education, 22, 1998. p. 304 - 319.

WEISS, S. Handheld usability. London: John Wiley & Sons, 2002.

WU, W. H.; WU, Y. C. J.; CHEN, C. Y.; KAO, H. Y.; LIN, C. H.; HUANG, S. H. Review of trends from mobile learning studies: A meta-analysis. In Computers & Education, v. 59, n. 2, 2012. p. 817-827.