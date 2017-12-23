Design e Tecnologia Assistiva: uma revisão sistemática de modelos de auxílio à prática projetual de dispositivos assistivos

Rosimeri Franck Pichler, Giselle S. A. D. Merino

Resumo


Tendo em vista a contribuição do design para a redução das taxas de abandono de Tecnologias Assistivas (TA) e a consideração do usuário no processo de desenvolvimento, este artigo tem como objetivo identificar os principais modelos de auxílio ao processo de desenvolvimento de TA, por meio de uma revisão sistemática nas bases de dados Scopus e Web of Knowledge. Com um portfólio de 30 artigos diretamente relacionados ao tema, foram realizadas análises bibliométrica e de conteúdo. Foram analisados 27 modelos distintos e observados: A Engenharia como principal área; EUA e Reino Unido como países mais recorrentes, maioria dos modelos destinados à fase de pós-desenvolvimento (avaliação e seleção), preocupação com a inserção do usuário em todo o processo de desenvolvimento e a referência aos modelos HAAT (Human Activity Assistive Technology), o ICF (International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health) e o MPT (Matching Person and Technology). Este levantamento permitiu a identificação de lacunas e o incentivo para futuros estudos envolvendo o design de dispositivos assistivos.

Texto completo:

PDF

