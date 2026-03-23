A simulação e as reflexões filosóficas do design em seis eixos

João Batista da Silva Queiroz, Iara Sousa Castro, Maria Regina Álvares Correia

Resumo


No design, a simulação pode representar tanto o fruto da criação humana quanto a experiência humana com a criação. Este artigo apresenta discussões filosóficas em torno das relações entre as simulações e a humanidade, refletindo em torno de seis eixos: linguagem, sensibilidades, valores, conhecimento, realidade e cultura. A partir de um estudo bibliométrico, um conjunto de publicações foram analisadas e selecionadas conforme a pertinência com os eixos elencados. Dentre as publicações selecionadas, prevaleceram as reflexões sobre ética e sociedade nas realidades simuladas nos estudos, os quais alertam que as simulações podem distorcer a realidade e, por isso, recomenda-se adotar cautela e rigor científico em sua implementação.

Palavras-chave


Simulação; Design; Filosofia; Ética; Bibliometria.

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Referências


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DOI: https://doi.org/10.35522/eed.v34i1.2334

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Direitos autorais 2026 João Batista da Silva Queiroz, Iara Sousa Castro, Maria Regina Álvares Correia

Licença Creative Commons
Esta obra está licenciada sob uma licença Creative Commons Atribuição - NãoComercial 4.0 Internacional.

Revista Estudos em Design, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil, ISSN Impresso: 0104-4249, ISSN Eletrônico: 1983-196X

Licença Creative Commons
Esta obra está licenciada sob uma licença Creative Commons Atribuição-NãoComercial 4.0 Internacional.

 