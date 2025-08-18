Design e validação de um modelo tridimensional animado para demonstração de habilidades motoras fundamentais

AMMANUEL, S.; BROWN, I.; URIBE, J.; REHANI, B. Criação de modelos 3D a partir de imagens radiológicas para módulos de educação médica em realidade virtual. Journal of Medical Systems, v. 43, n. 166, 2019.

BASUMATARY, D.; MAITY, R. Effects of Augmented Reality in Primary Education: A Literature Review. Human Behavior and Emerging Technologies, 2023.

CARROLL, W. R.; BANDURA, A. Representational Guidance of Action Production in Observational Learning: A Causal Analysis. Journal of Motor Behavior, v. 22, n. 1, p. 85–97, 1990.

CHANG, K. E.; ZHANG, J.; HUANG, Y. S.; LIU, T. C.; SUNG, Y. T. Applying augmented reality in physical education on motor skills learning. Interactive Learning Environments, v. 28, n. 6, p. 685–697, 2020.

COPETTI, F.; VALENTINI, N. C.; DESLANDES, A. C.; WEBSTER, E. K. Pedagogical support for the Test of Gross Motor Development–3 for children with neurotypical development and with Autism Spectrum Disorder: validity for an animated mobile application. Physical Education and Sport Pedagogy, v. 27, n. 5, p. 483–501, 2022.

CUNHA, C. M.; DE ALMEIDA NETO, O. P.; STACKFLETH, R. Principais métodos de avaliação psicométrica da validade de instrumentos de medida. Revista de Atenção à Saúde, v. 14, n. 47, p. 75–83, 2016.

DAVIS, L. L. Instrument review: Getting the most from a panel of experts. Applied Nursing Research, v. 5, n. 4, p. 194–197, 1992.

DEEPMOTION. DeepMotion, 2023. AI-powered markerless motion capture and real-time 3D body tracking. Disponível em: https://deepmotion.com/. Acesso em: 29 abr. 2024.

FIELD, A. Descobrindo a estatística usando o SPSS. 2. ed. Porto Alegre: Artmed, 2011. p. 245.

FONSECA, D.; VILLAGRASA, S.; MARTÍ, N.; REDONDO, E.; SÁNCHEZ, A. Visualization methods in architecture education using 3D virtual models and augmented reality in mobile and social networks. Procedia - Social and Behavioral Sciences, v. 93, p. 1337–1343, 2013.

LUBANS, D. R.; MORGAN, P. J.; CLIFF, D. P.; BARNETT, L. M. Review of the benefits associated with fundamental movement skill competency in youth. Sports Medicine, v. 40, n. 12, p. 1019–1035, 2010.

MARTÍNEZ, A. A.; BENITO, J. R. L.; GONZÁLEZ, E. A.; AJURIA, E. B. An experience of the application of Augmented Reality to learn English in Infant Education. In: 2017 International Symposium on Computers in Education (SIIE), 2017. p. 1–6.

MIXAMO. Mixamo, 2023. Get animated: Animate 3D characters for games, film, and more. Disponível em: https://www.mixamo.com. Acesso em: 29 abr. 2024.

MARTINS, G. A. Sobre confiabilidade e validade. Revista Brasileira de Gestão de Negócios, v. 8, n. 20, p. 1–12, 2006.

NEVO, B. Face Validity Revisited. Journal of Educational Measurement, v. 22, n. 4, p. 287–293, 1985.

OBRUSNIKOVA, I.; RATTIGAN, P. Using video-based modeling to promote acquisition of fundamental motor skills. Journal of Physical Education, Recreation & Dance, v. 87, n. 4, p. 24–29, 2016.

PASQUALI, L. Psicometria: teoria dos testes na psicologia e na educação. Petrópolis: Vozes, 2017.

PORSANI, R. N.; PASCHOARELLI, L. C. Realidade Virtual (VR) na avaliação da Experiência do Usuário (UX): uma comparação entre Atividade Laboratorial Real (ALR) e Atividade Laboratorial em Realidade Virtual (ALVR). Estudos em Design. V.32, n.2, p.45-59, 2024

RIVA, G.; BAÑOS, R. M.; BOTELLA, C.; MANTOVANI, F.; GAGGIOLI, A. Transforming experience: the potential of augmented reality and virtual reality for enhancing personal and clinical change. Frontiers in Psychiatry, v. 7, p. 222151, 2016.

ROBINSON, L. E.; STODDEN, D. F.; BARNETT, L. M.; LOPES, V. P.; LOGAN, S. W.; RODRIGUES, L. P.; D’HONDT, E. Motor competence and its effect on positive developmental trajectories of health. Sports Medicine, 2015.

SKETCHFAB. Sketchfab, 2023. The leading platform for 3D & AR on the web. Disponível em: https://sketchfab.com/feed. Acesso em: 29 abr. 2024.

SPINOSA, R. M. O.; SANTO, D. L.; COSTA, R. Z. F.; PAZETTO, N. R.; SANTOS, C. R.; MEDINA-PAPST, J.; MARQUES, I. Comparing live and digital augmented reality models for demonstrating two motor skills from the test of gross motor development – second edition: TGMD-2. Perceptual and Motor Skills, v. 127, n. 2, p. 386–400, 2020.

TAHERI-TORBATI, H.; SOTOODEH, M. S. Using video and live modelling to teach motor skill to children with autism spectrum disorder. International Journal of Inclusive Education, v. 23, n. 4, p. 405–418, 2019.

TANI, G.; BRUZI, A. T.; BASTOS, F. H.; CHIVIACOWSKY, S. O estudo da demonstração em aprendizagem motora: estado da arte, desafios e perspectivas. Revista Brasileira de Cineantropometria e Desempenho Humano, v. 13, n. 5, p. 392–403, 2011.

TORI, R.; HOUNSELL, M. Introdução a realidade virtual e aumentada. 3. ed. Porto

Alegre: Editora SBC, 2018. 496 p.

ULRICH, D. A. Test of gross motor development. 3. ed. Austin, TX: Pro-Ed, 2019.

VALENTINI, N. C. Validity and reliability of the TGMD-2 for Brazilian children. Journal of Motor Behavior, v. 44, n. 4, p. 275–280, 2012.

VALENTINI, N. C.; ZANELLA, L. W.; WEBSTER, E. K. Test of Gross Motor Development—Third edition: Establishing content and construct validity for Brazilian children. Journal of Motor Learning and Development, v. 5, n. 1, p. 15–28, 2017.

WALTERS, S. J. Quality of life outcomes in clinical trials and health-care evaluation: A practical guide to analysis and interpretation. v. 84. West Sussex, UK: John Wiley & Sons, 2009.

YIXUAN, K.; QIANG, T. Research on the Teaching of Three-dimensional Graphic in Primary Schools Based on Augmented Reality Technology. In: INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON EDUCATION, INFORMATION MANAGEMENT AND SERVICE SCIENCE (EIMSS), 2021. Anais [...]. p. 201–204.