Design com seres viventes– uma análise e proposta preliminar para o trio design multiespécies, design interespécies e design transespécies

BRACKE, B.; BONIN, S.; NOTTEBOOM, B.; LEINFELDER, H. A multispecies design approach in the Eure valley. Three lessons from a design studio in landscape architecture. Les Cahiers de la Architecturale Recherche Urbaine et Paysagère, n. 14, p. 1-24, 2022.DOI. 10.4000/craup.9824.

COTERÓN, L. S.; TRIVIÑO, F. G. Contingencias artístico-lúdicas multiespécie en espacios públicos. In: MANSOA, J. A.; RODRÍGUEZ, M. R.; ULLÁN, C. H. (Eds.). Praxis y espacios de intervención desde el arte y la educación. Madrid: Dykinson, 2023. p. 1026-1044.

COTSAFTIS, O.; WILLIAMS, N.; CHYON, G.; SADAR, J.; MOHAJER VA PESARAN, D.; WINES, S.; NAARDEN, S. Designing conditions for coexistence. Design Studies, v. 87, p. 1-15, 2023. DOI. 10.1016/j.destud.2023.101199.

CROSBY, A.; VANNI, I. Planty Design Activism: Alliances with Seeds, Design and Culture. The Journal of the Design Studies Forum, v.15, n.1, p.3-26, 2023. DOI. 10.1080/17547075.2022.2125146.

DANELUZZO, M.; MACRUZ, A.; TAWAKUL, H.; AL HASHIMI, M. Multispecies design: 3D-printed biomimetic structures to enhance humidity levels. Architectural Intelligence, v.2, p. 1-17, 2023. DOI. 10.1007/s44223-023-00027-y.

DAVIDOVÁ, M.; BARATH, S.; DICKINSON, S. Cultural environments with more-than-human perspectives: prototyping through research and training. International Journal of Architecture, Art and Design, n. 13, p. 165-178, 2023. DOI. 10.19229/2464-9309/13142023.

DEMIRBILEK, O. Better life in urban areas for all with inclusive design. In: QAMHAIEH, A. (Ed.). RAPID CITIES - RESPONSIVE ARCHITECTURES, 2020, Dubai. Anais […]Dubai: American University in Dubai; AMPS, 2020. p.12-25

D-O-T-S. Plant Fever. Towards a Phyto-centered Design. Available at: https://plantfever.com/. 2020. Accessed on 07 May 2024.

EDWARDS, F.; MELEN, I. M. C.; SYSE, A. C.; PETTERSEN I. N. Birds, bees and bats: Exploring possibilities for cohabitation in the more-than-human city. In: LOCKTON, D.; LENZI, S.; HEKKERT, P.; OAK, A.; SÁDABA, J.; LLOYD, P. (Eds.). DESIGN RESEARCH SOCIETY DSR022, 2022, Bilbao. Anais [...]Bilbao: Design Research Society, 2022. p. 1-17.

EDWARDS, F; POPARTAN, L. A.; PETTERSEN, N. Mapping the More-than-Human City in Theory, Methods and Practice. In: EDWARDS, F; POPARTAN, L. A.; PETTERSEN, N. (Eds.), Urban Natures. Living the More-than-human city. New York: Berghahn, 2023, p. 1-30. DOI. 10.3167/9781805390824.

EUROPEAN CULTURAL CENTRE. Time – Space – Existence. Venice 2023 Architecture Biennial. 2023. Available at: https://researchportal.murdoch.edu.au/esploro/outputs/other/Anthropoiesis-Sound-installation-at-the-Venice/991005615670207891/filesAndLinks?index=2. Accessed on 22 Apr. 2024.

FAGNONI, R. Be[e] the Creative Food of Social Innovation. In: SCHRÖDER, J.; SOMMARIVA, E.; SPOSITO, S. (Eds.) Creative Food Cycles. Hannover: Leibniz Universität, 2020. pp.149-157. DOI. 10.15488/10110.

FARÍAS, I.; CRIADO, T. S.; REMTER, F. How would animals and architects co-design if we built the right contract? In: TIRONI, M.; CHILET, M.; MARÍN, C. U.; HERMANSEN, P. (Eds.). Design for More-Than-Human Futures. London: Routledge, 2024. p. 92-102.

GATTO, G. Design as Multispecies Encounter: on Plant Participation and Agency in and through Speculative Design. 2019.400 p. Thesis (PhD) - Loughborough University. Loughborough, 2019.

GATTO, G. Within the metabolic network: studies in multispecies design. In:CAMOCINI, B.; VERGANI, F. (Eds). From Human-Centered to More-Than-Human Design. Exploring the Transition. Milan: Franco Angeli, 2021. p. 62-80

GATTO, G.; MCCARDLE, J. R. Multispecies Design and Ethnographic Practice: Following Other-Than-Humans as a Mode of Exploring Environmental Issues. Sustainability, v.11 n.18, 5032, p. 1-18, 2019. DOI. 10.3390/su11185032.

GROBMAN, Y. J.; WEISSER, W.; SCHWARTZ, A.; LUDWIG, F.; KOZLOVZKY, R.; FERDMAN, A.; PERINI, K.; HAUCK, T. E.; SELVAN, S. U.; SAROGLOU, S. T.; BARATH, S.; SCHLOTER, M.; WINDORFER, L. Architectural Multispecies Building Design: Concepts, Challenges, and Design Process. Sustainability, v.15, n.21, 15480, p.1-269, 2023. DOI. 10.3390/su152115480.

GUILLOTEAU, M. L. Fungi + Plastics = <3: Collaborative design for coliving in queer ecologies. 2022. 59 p. Thesis (Master of Fine Arts in Design) - Department of Design, Linnaeus University, Växjö, 2022

HAFAZOGLU, B. The Habitat: A Posthumanist Design Project for Making Kin with Nonhuman. 2022. 49 p. Thesis (Master`s in Design) - Department of Design, Linnaeus University, Växjö, 2022.

HARAWAY, D. Ficar com o problema: fazer parentes no Chtuluceno.Tradução: Ana Luiza Braga. 1. ed.São Paulo: n-1 edições, 2023.

HERNANDEZ-SANTIN, C.; AMATI, M.; BEKESSY, S.; DESHA, C. Integrating biodiversity as a non-human stakeholder within urban development. Landscape and Urban Planning, v. 232, p. 1-13, 2023. DOI.10.1016/j.landurbplan.2022.104678.

HERMANSEN, P.; TIRONI, M. Pedagogical Impugnation: Interspecies Prototyping and Cosmopolitical Encounters. Diseña, n.12., p. 196-227, 2018. DOI.10.7764/disena.12.196-227.

HERRMANN-PILLATH, C. Sharing planet Earth: Overcoming speciesism in economics. Real-world economics review, n. 106, 2023, p.113-121.

HERRMANN-PILLATH, C.; SARKKI, S.; MARAN, T.; SOINI; K.; HIEDANPÄÄ, J. Nature-based solutions as more-than-human art: Co-evolutionary andco-creative design approaches. Nature-Based Solutions, v.4, p. 1-10, 2023. DOI. 10.1016/j.nbsj.2023.100081.

HOAD, T.F. (Ed.). The Concise Oxford Dictionary of English Etymology. Oxford: Oxford University Press, 1996.

HOCKING, V. T. Untaming aesthetics: cross-species design considerations for the built environment. In: STATE OF AUSTRALIAN CITIES NATIONAL Conference, 8., Adelaide,2018.Anais […]Adelaide:Australasian Cities Research Network, 2018. p. 1-14.

HOOK, A. Exploring speculative methods: Building artifacts to investigate interspecies intersubjective subjectivity. Alphaville: Journal of Film and Screen Media, n. 17, p. 146-164, 2019. DOI. 10.33178/alpha.17.09.

JIANG, J.; ZHANG, S.; WU, Y. Exploring and facilitating Daoism's contributions to design prototype, a case study from a "More-than-Human" social innovation project: Hokkhi. In: DE SAINZ MOLESTINA, D.; GALLUZZO, L.; RIZZO, F.; SPALLAZZO, D. (eds.), IASDR 2023: LIFE-CHANGING DESIGN, 2023, Milan. Anais [...] Milan: Design Research Society, 2023, p. 1-23.

KAR, S. Designing an interactive olfactory robot for and with dogs. 2019. 84 p. Thesis (Master's in New Media Design and Production) - Department of Media, School of Arts, Design and Architecture, Aalto University. Aalto, 2019.

KEEVE, N. Towards Multispecies Spaces: Rethinking architectural practice in the context of urban biodiversity loss. 2023. 69 p. Thesis (Master`s in Urban Studies and Planning). Aalto University, Espoo, 2023.

KIRMAN, B.; LAWSON, S.; LINEHAN, C. The Dog Internet: Autonomy and Interspecies Design’. In: BIENNIAL RESEARCH THROUGH DESIGN CONFERENCE, 3., 2017, Edinburgh. Anais [...] Edinburgh: National Museum of Scotland, 2017, p. 552-566.

LÄHDESMÄKI, H.; AIVELO, T.; SAVOLAINEN, P. Bird feeding devices exclude unwelcome visitors. More-than-humans shaping the architecture and technology of birdfeeders in twentieth-century Finland. Nature and Space, p.1-22, 2024. DOI.10.1177/25148486241242680.

MERRIAM-WEBSTER. English Online Dictionary. Available at: https://www.merriam-webster.com/. Accessed on 19 Apr. 2024.

METCALFE, D.J. Multispecies Design. 2015. 206 p. Thesis (PhD) - University of the Arts London / Falmouth University, London, 2015.

MESTRINHO, L. C. How to Speak the Language of Dolphins? Challenges and Opportunities for Interdisciplinary Knowledge Transfer to Inform a Multispecies Architecture. In: MOSTAFA, M.; BAUMEISTER, R.; THOMSEN, M R; TAMKE, M. (Eds.). DESIGN FOR INCLUSIVITY - UIA WORLD CONGRESS OF ARCHITECTS, 2023,Copenhagen. Anais [...] Copenhagen: World Congress of Architects, 2023. p. 651-666

MORRISON, A.; CHISIN, A. Design fiction, culture and climate change. Weaving together personas, collaboration and fabulous futures. The Design Journal, v. 20, p. S146-S159, 2017. DOI. 10.1080/14606925.2017.1352704.

MYERS, N. Conversations on Plant Sensing: Notes from the Field. Nature Culture, v.3, p.35-66, 2015.

NORTH, S.; MANCINI, C. Frameworks for ACI: Animals as stakeholders in the design process. Special Topic. Interactions, v. XXIII, July-August, p. 34- 51, 2016.

OLOFSSON, K. Pa(w)ticipatory design – Designing mediated wearable interaction between an air-scent search dog and a human. 2019. 13 p. Thesis (Master's in Media Technology) - School of Natural Sciences, Technology and Environmental Studies, Media Technology, Södertörn University. Flemingsberg, 2019.

OPB. How the built environment could help all species flourish. 2023. Available at: https://www.opb.org/article/2023/07/27/how-the-built-environment-could-help-all-species-flourish/. Accessed on 22 Apr. 2024.

PACI, P.; MANCINI, C.; NUSEIBEH, B. The Case for Animal Privacy in the Design of Technologically Supported Environments. Frontiers in Veterinary Science, v.8, p. 1-13, 2022. DOI. 10.3389/fvets.2021.784794.

PARKER, D.; ILGÜN, A.; CHENG SIN LIM, A.; VAŠATKO, H.; VY VU, D.; PIÓRECKA , N.; KEUNE, S. I.N.S.E.C.T. Wall Twin: Designing for and with Insects, Fungi, and Humans. Temes de Disseny, n. 39, p. 228-247, 2023. DOI. 10.46467/TdD39.2023.228-247.

PARKER, D.; ROUDAVSKI, S.; ISAAC, B.; BRADSWORRTH, N. Toward Interspecies Art and Design: Prosthetic Habitat-Structures in Human-Owl Cultures. Leonardo, v.55, n.4, p. 351-356, 2022. DOI. 10.1162/leon_a_02224.

RAMPINO, L. Product Design in the Transformation Economy. In: RAMPINO, L. (Ed). Evolving perspectives in product design from mass production to social awareness. Milan: Franco Angeli, 2022, pp. 185-201.

RITVO, H. On the animal turn. Daedalus, v.136, n.4, p.118-122, 2007.

ROUDAVSKI, S. Interspecies Design. In: PARHAM, J. (Ed.) Cambridge Companion to Literature and the Anthropocene. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2021. p. 147–162.

ROUDAVSKI, S. Multispecies Cohabitation and Future Design. In: BOESS, S.; CHEUNG, M.; CAIN, R. (Eds.), SYNERGY - DRS INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE 2020, 2020, online. Anais [...] Design Research Society, 2020. p. 730 – 750.

ROUDVSKI, S.; DAVIS, A. Respect for Old Age and Dignity in Death: The Case of Urban Trees. In: HISLOP, K; LEWI, H. (Eds.) SOCIETY OF ARCHITECTURAL HISTORIANS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND: 37, WHAT IF? WHAT NEXT? SPECULATIONS ON HISTORY’S FUTURES, 37. 2021, Perth. Anais [...] Perth: SAHANZ, 2021, pp. 638-652.

SLOTH, K. M. Nature as a facilitator for urban coastal resilience. A thesis on how to link nature-based thinking and climate resilience in the urban coastal context. 2022. 116 p. Thesis (Master`s in Cities and Sustainability) - Aalborg University, Aalborg, 2022.

TARCAN, B. Post-Anthropocentric discourses in design education: a wool-centric workshop. In: INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE OF ENGINEERING AND PRODUCT DESIGN EDUCATION, 25., 2023, Barcelona. Anais [...] Barcelona: Elisava University School of Design and Engineering, 2023, pp. 1-6.

TARCAN, B.; PETTERSEN, I. N.; EDWARDS, F. Making-with the environment through more-than-human design. In: LOCKTON, D.; LENZI, S.; HEKKERT, P.; OAK, A.; SÁDABA, J.; LLOYD, P. (Eds.). DESIGN RESEARCH SOCIETY, DRS2022, 2022, Bilbao. Anais [..]. Bilbao: Design Research Society, 2022. p. 1-18.

VACANTI, A.; NEVOSO, I.; BURLANDO, F.; MENICHINELLI, M. The More-Than-Human Trend in Design Research: A Literature Review. Disegno Industriale Industrial Design, no. DSI1, p. 80-89, 2023. DOI. 10.30682/diiddsi23t1s.

VESELOVA, E.; GAZIULUSOY, I. When a tree is also a multispecies collective, a photosynthesis process and a carbon cycle: A systemic typology of natural nonhuman stakeholders when designing for sustainability. In DIEHL, J.C.; TROMP, N.; VAN DER BIJL-BROUWER, M. (Eds.). RELATING SYSTEMS THINKING AND DESIGN (RSD10) 2021 Symposium, 10.,2021, Delft. Anais [...]Delft: Systemic Design Association, 2021, p. 25-35.

WEBER, R. Kiki. Available at: https://www.rasaweber.com/kiki. Accessed on 14 May 2024.

WESTERLAKEN, M. Imagining multispecies worlds. Malmö University. 2020. 356 p. Thesis (Ph.D. in Interaction Design) - Malmö University, Malmö, 2020.

WESTERLAKEN, M. It matters what designs design designs: speculations on multispecies worlding. Global Discourse, v. 11, n. 1-2, p.137-155, 2021. DOI. 10.1332/204378920X16032019312511.

WESTERLAKEN, M.; GUALENI, S. Felino: the philosophical practice of making an interspecies video game. In: PHILOSOPHY OF COMPUTER GAMES CONFERENCE, 2014, Istambul. Anais [...] Istambul:The Game Philosophy Network, 2014, pp. 1-12.

WILLIAMS, N.; COLLET, C. Biodesign and the Allure of “Grow-made” Textiles: An Interview with Carole Collet. GeoHumanities, v.7, n.1., p. 345-357, 2020. DOI. 10.1080/2373566X.2020.1816141.