Dialogues between university and community: an interdisciplinary third mission program proposal guided by strategic design towards social transformation
Resumo
The complexity of the world requires from Design and Designers new capabilities to better respond to societal needs. Beyond the ability to identify and solve problems, thinking strategically becomes central to support transformative social innovations. These systemic environments demand from universities new education paths fordesigners by creating opportunities to collaborate with wide communities, in a meaningful fashion. Based on systematic and non-systematic reviews, this research aims to present an Interdisciplinary Third Mission UniversityProgram Proposal, guided by the Strategic design approach as a Boundary Object. The program combines the idea of four levels of actions (within the four missions of the university) to achieve a socially responsible model that works as an open system towards social transformation.
Palavras-chave
Texto completo:PDF (English)
Referências
AIKEN, G. T. Social Innovation and Participatory Action Research: A way to research community? European Public & Social Innovation Review (EPSIR),v. 2, n. 1, p. 17- 33, 6 jan. 2017.
ANDERSON, M. M.; DOMANSKI, D.; HOWALDT, J. Social innovation as a chance and a challenge for higher education institutions. In Howaldt, H; Kaletka, Ch; Schröder, A;Zirngiebl, M (Eds.). Atlas of Social Innovation: New Practices for a Better Future.Sozialforschungsstelle, TU Dortmund University: Dortmund. 2018, p. 50-53.
AVELINO, F.; WITTMAYER, J. M.; PEL, B.; WEAVER, P.; DUMITRU, A.; HAXELTINE, A.;KEMP, R.; JØRGENSEN, M. S.; BAULER, T.; RUIJSINK, S.; O'RIORDAN, T.Transformative social innovation and (dis)empowerment. Technological Forecasting and Social Change, Elsevier. n. 145, p. 195–206, 2019.
BAS, E.; GUILLO, M. Participatory foresight for social innovation. FLUX-3D method (Forward Looking User Experience), a tool for evaluating innovations. Technological Forecasting and Social Change, v. 101, p. 275-290, 2015.
BAYUNO, B.,;CHAMINADE, C.; GÖRANSSON, B. Unpacking the role of universities in the emergence, development and impact of social innovations – A systematic review of the literature. Technological Forecasting and Social Change, v. 155, 1st june, 2020.
BELLANDI, M.; DONATI, L.; CATANEO, A. Social innovation governance and the role of universities: Cases of quadruple helix partnerships in Italy. Technological Forecasting and Social Change, v. 164, n.2, 2021.
CAJAIBA-SANTANA, G. Social innovation: Moving the field forward. A conceptual framework. Technological Forecasting and Social Change, v. 82, p. 42-51, feb. 2014.
CAMERON, J.; GIBSON, K. Participatory action research in a poststructuralist vein. Geoforum, v. 36, p. 315-331, 2005.
Carlopio, J. Strategy by Design: A Process of Strategy Innovation. New York: PALGRAVE MACMILLAN, 2010.
CAUTELA, C.;ZURLO, F.; YOUSSEF, K. B.;MAGNE, S. Instruments de Design Management. Bruxeles: Groupe De Boeck S.A., 2012.
CHICK, A. Design for Social Innovation: Emerging Principles and Approaches. Iridescent,v.11, n. 1, p.78-90,2012.
COMPAGNUCCI, L.; SPIGARELLI, F. The Third Mission of the university: A systematic literature review on potentials and constraints. Technological Forecasting and Social Change, v. 161,Dec. 2020.
CUNHA, J.; BENNEWORTH, P. How to measure the impact of social innovation initiatives? International Review on Public and Nonprofit Marketing, v. 17, p. 59-75, 2019.
FARNELL, T. Community engagement in higher education: trends, practices and policies.Luxembourg: Publications Office of the European Union, 2020. 94p.
HAXELTINE, A.; AVELINO, F.; PEL, B.; DUMITRU, A.; KEMP, R.; LONGHURST, N.;CHILVERS, J.,WITTMAYER, J. M. A framework for Transformative Social Innovation (TRANSIT Working Paper #5).TRANSIT: EU SSH.2013.3.2-1 Grant agreement no:613169. 2016. 33p.
HOWALDT, J.; SCHWARZ, M. Social Innovation: Concepts, research fields and international trends.Dortmund: Sozialforschungsstelle Dortmund ZWE der TU-Dortmund,2010. 88p.
KINDON, S.; PAIN, R.; KESBY, M. Introduction: connecting people, participation and place. InKINDON, S.; PAIN, R.; KESBY, M. (eds)Participatory Action Research Approaches and Methods. Connecting people, participation and place.London and New York: Routledge Taylor & Francis Group,2010. p. 1-5.
MANZINI, E. Politiche del quotidiano. Città di Castello (PG): Edizioni di Comunità,2018. 187p.
MAURI, F. Progettare progettando strategia.Milano: Masson S.p.A,1996. 239p.
MORAWSKA-JANCELEWICZ, J. The Role of Universities in Social Innovation Within Quadruple/Quintuple Helix Model: Practical Implications from Polish Experience. Journal of the Knowledge Economy. v.13, p. 2230–2271, 2021.
MURRAY, R.; CAULIER-GRICE, J.; MULGAN, G. The Open Book of Social Innovation. London: NESTA. The Young Foundation,2010. 224p.
NUNES, Viviane G. A.Design Pilot Project as a Boundary Object: a strategy to foster sustainable design policies for Brazilian MSEs. 2013. 556f.Thesis (PhD in Design), Department of Industrial Design, Arts, Communication and Fashion (INDACO), Politecnico Di Milano, Milano, 2013.
NUNES, Viviane G. A. Strategic Design as a Boundary Object For [Transformative] Social Innovation: discussing its potential role within universities. 2023. 90f. Thesis (Postdoctoral Research) (unpublished). Design Department. Polytechnic of Milan, Milan, 2023.
PETERSEN, I.-H.; KRUSS, G. Universities as change agents in resource-poor local settings: An empirically grounded typology of engagement models. Technological Forecasting and Social Change, v. 167 (120693), Jun. 2021
RAO-NICHOLSON, R.; VORLEY, T.; KHAN, Z. Social innovation in emerging economies: A National Systems of Innovation based approach. Technological Forecasting and Social Change, v.121, p. 228-237,2017.
RIVIEZZO, A.; NAPOLITANO, M.; FUSCO, F. Along the Pathway of University Missions: A Systematic Literature Review of Performance Indicators. InDANIEL, A.; TEIXEIRA, A;PRETO, M. (eds) Examining the Role of Entrepreneurial Universities in Regional Development. IGI Global. https://doi.org/10.4018/978-1-7998-0174-0.ch002,2020. p.24-50.
RODRIGUES BRANDÃO, C. Participatory research and participation in research: a look between times and spaces from Latin America. International Journal of Action Research, v.1. n.1, p.43-68, 2005.
SANOFF, H. Community Participation Methods in Design and Planning. New York: Wiley,2000.
SANOFF, H. Multiple Views of Participatory Design. Focus. The Journal of Planning Practice and Education, v.8, n.1, p. 11-21, 2011.
SPINUZZI, C. The methodology of Participatory Design. Technical Communication, v. 52, n. 2, p. 163-174, 2005.
STONE, T. L. Managing the Design Process. Concept Development. An Essential Manual for the Working Designer. Beverly, Massachusetts: Rockport Publishers, 2010.
UNIVERSIDADE FEDERAL DE UBERLÂNDIA. Conselho Universitário.Resolução No 25/2019, de 22 de Novembro de 2019. Estabelece a Política de Extensão da Universidade Federal de Uberlândia, e dá outras providências. Uberlândia: Conselho Universitário, 2019. Available in: http://www.reitoria.ufu.br/Resolucoes/resolucaoCONSUN-2019-25.pdf. Acessed in 23 May 2023.
UNIVERSIDADE FEDERAL DE UBERLÂNDIA. Pró-reitoria de Extensão e Cultura. A relação da extensão com o ensino e com a pesquisa.Uberlândia: PROEXC, 2021. Available in: http://www.proexc.ufu.br/sites/proexc.ufu.br/files/media/document/a_relacao_da_ext ensao_com_o_ensino_e_a_pesquisa_na_ufu_1_0.pdf.Acessed in 23 September 2022.
WITTMAYER, J. M.; PEL, B.; BAULER, T.; AVELINO, F.. Editorial Synthesis: Methodological Challenges In Social Innovation Research. European Public & Social Innovation Review (EPSIR), v.2, n. 1, p.1-16, 2017.
ZURLO, F. Design Strategico.2010. Available in: http://www.treccani.it/enciclopedia/designstrategico_(XXISecolo)/. Acessed in 18 Aug 2015.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.35522/eed.v32i2.1976
Apontamentos
- Não há apontamentos.
Direitos autorais 2024 Viviane dos Guimarães Alvim Nunes, Francesco Zurlo
Esta obra está licenciada sob uma licença Creative Commons Atribuição - NãoComercial 4.0 Internacional.
Revista Estudos em Design, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil, ISSN Impresso: 0104-4249, ISSN Eletrônico: 1983-196X
Esta obra está licenciada sob uma licença Creative Commons Atribuição-NãoComercial 4.0 Internacional.