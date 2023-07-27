Benefícios e desafios na prática de lean MVP: uma revisão de estudos de caso

Patricia Teixeira Parrela, Elton Moura Nickel, Flávio Anthero Nunes Vianna dos Santos

Resumo


Metodologias lean ou “enxutas” de desenvolvimento de produtos/serviços ou como modelo de gerenciamento de empresas vêm se popularizando rapidamente numa economia moderna que exige fazer mais, mais com menos recursos, e o mais rápido possível. Esta pesquisa buscalevantar os benefícios e desafios da aplicação do método lean MVP, na prática, através de revisão bibliográfica de estudos de casos recentes. Os resultados demonstram que a maioria dos benefícios apontados foram justamente o que as metodologias se propõem a oferecer: agilidade, aumento de produtividade e redução de riscos. Os desafios apontados incluem a dependência de outros métodos e dificuldade de aplicação em empresas com metodologias tradicionais já arraigadas a sua cultura. Esta pesquisa reforça o potencial estratégico e de produção que metodologias lean oferecem e aponta algumas direções para cautela e adaptações em suas aplicações.


Palavras-chave


Metodologias Lean, Minimum Viable Product (MVP), Desenvolvimento de produtos, Modelo de negócio

Texto completo:

PDF

Referências


AYDIN, M. N.;DILAN, E.An Integrated Framework for Examining Innovation Alignment in Organizations.International Journal of Innovation and Technology Management, Hackensack, v. 16, n. 4, p. 1950039, 2018.

BALOCCO, R.; BERBEGAL-MIRABENT, J.; CAVALLO, A.; GHEZZI, A. Lean business models change process in digital entrepreneurship. Business Process Management Journal, Bingley, v. 25, n. 7, p. 1520-1542, 2019.

BANDERA, C.;BARTOLACCI, M. R.; KESHTKAR, F.; NEERUDU, S.; PASSERINI, K. Knowledge management and the entrepreneur: Insights from IkujiroNonaka’s Dynamic Knowledge Creation model (SECI). International Journal of Innovation Studies, [S.l.], v. 1, n. 3, p. 163-174, 2017.

BARALLA, G.; IBBA, S.; MARCHESI, M.; PINNA, A. ICOs Overview: Should Investors Choose an ICO Developed with the Lean Startup Methodology? In: AGUIAR, A.; GARBAJOSA, J.; WANG, X. (Eds.). Agile Processes in Software Engineering and Extreme Programming. Cham: Springer, 2018. p. 293-308.

BEHM, B.; HALLIKAINEN, M.; LASSENIUS, C.; PAASIVAARA, M. Large-scale agile transformation at Ericsson: a case study. Empirical Software Engineering, Cham, v. 23, n. 5, p. 2550-2596, 2018.

BRETTEL, M.; FRIEDERICHSEN, N.;KLEIN, M.The Relevance of Manufacturing Flexibility in the Context of Industrie 4.0.In:CIRP CONFERENCE ON MANUFACTURING SYSTEMS, 48., 2015, Ischia. Proceedings […]. Amsterdam: Elsevier, 2015. p. 105-110.

CANO, E. L. et al. A Scrum-based framework for new product development in the non-software industry. Journal of Engineering and Technology Management, v. 61, p. 101634, 1 jul. 2021.

CARROLL, R.; CASSELMAN, R. M. The Lean Discovery Process: the case of raiserve. Journal of Small Business and Enterprise Development, [S.l.], v. 26, n. 6, p. 765-782, 2019.

CAVALLO, A.;GHEZZI, A. Agile Business Model Innovation in Digital Entrepreneurship: Lean Startup Approaches. Journal of Business Research, Amsterdam, v. 110, p. 519-537,2020.

CHAN, S.; CHEN, G.; FU, L. Understanding Emerging Markets by Applying Lean UX.In: RAU, P. L. P. (Ed.). Cross-Cultural Design.Cham: Springer, 2014. p. 417-426.

CORALLO, A.; ERRICO, F.; LATINO, M. E.; MENEGOLI, M. Dynamic Business Models: A Proposed Framework to Overcome the Death Valley. Journal of the Knowledge Economy, Cham, v. 10, n. 3, p. 1248-1271, 2019.

DEZI, L.;PAPA, A.;PIRONTI, M.; PISANO, P. Unpacking open innovation neighborhoods: le milieu of the lean smart city. Management Decision, [S.l.], v. 56, n. 6, p. 1247-1270,2018.

DHEWANTO, W.;NIRWAN, M. D. Barriers in Implementing the Lean Startup Methodology in Indonesia – Case Study of B2B Startup.Procedia: Social and Behavioral Sciences, Amsterdam, v. 169, p. 23-30, 2015.

FINK, A. Conducting Research Literature Reviews: From the Internet to Paper. 2nd ed. Thousand Oaks: Sage Publications, 2004.

FU, Z.;GUO, Q.; LI, Y. Collaborative Innovation Research on Co-working Platform Based on Lean Startup Model.In: YAMAMOTO, S. (Ed.). Human Interface and the Management of Information: Information and Knowledge Design and Evaluation. Cham: Springer, 2014. p. 491-502.

GHEZZI, A. How Entrepreneurs make sense of Lean Startup Approaches: Business Models as cognitive lenses to generate fast and frugal Heuristics. Technological Forecasting and Social Change, Amsterdam, v. 161, p. 120324, 2020.

GHOSH, A.; MARSTON, C.; MILLER, J.; NASHAAT, M.; QUADER, S. M-Lean: An end-to-end development framework for predictive models in B2B scenarios. Information and Software Technology, Amsterdam, v. 113, p. 131–145, 2019.

GHOSH, S. et al. Digital transformation of industrial businesses: A dynamic capability approach. Technovation, v. 113, p. 102414, 1 maio 2022.

GORSCHEK, T.;KLOTINS, E.; UNTERKALMSTEINER, M. Software engineering in start-up companies: An analysis of 88 experience reports. Empirical Software Engineering, Cham, v. 24, p. 68-102, 2019.

GUERRA, E.; MELEGATI, J.; SILVA, K.An Approach for Software-Intensive Business Innovation Based on Experimentation in Non-software-Intensive Companies.In: KRUCHTEN, P.; PAASIVAARA, M. (Eds.). Agile Processes in Software Engineering and Extreme Programming – Workshops. Cham: Springer, 2020. p. 9-17.

HAUDER, M.; KLEEHAUS, M.; MATTHES, F.; SCHIMPFLE, C.; ULUDAĞ, Ö. Supporting Large-Scale Agile Development with Domain-Driven Design.In: AGUIAR, A.; GARBAJOSA, J.; WANG, X. (Eds.). Agile Processes in Software Engineering and Extreme Programming.Cham: Springer, 2018. p. 232-247.

HENDRICK, H. W.; KLEINER, B. Macroergonomics: Theory, Methods, and Applications. Boca Raton:CRC Press, 2002.

HIDALGO, E. S. Adapting the scrum framework for agile project management in science: case study of a distributed research initiative. Heliyon, Cambridge, v. 5, n. 3, p. e01447, 2019.

HOFFMANN, D. L.; TORRES JÚNIOR, A. S. Lean development evaluation in small Brazilian company.Revista de Gestão, [S.l.], v. 26, n. 4, p. 429-454, 2019.

HUIKKOLA, T. et al. Overcoming the challenges of smart solution development: Co-alignment of processes, routines, and practices to manage product, service, and software integration. Technovation, v. 118, p. 102382, 1 dez. 2022.

KHAN, A. A. et al. Agile trends in Chinese global software development industry: Fuzzy AHP based conceptual mapping. Applied Soft Computing, v. 102, p. 107090, 1 abr. 2021.

MANGEMATIN, V.; STAYTON, J. Seed accelerators and the speed of new venture creation.The Journal of Technology Transfer, Cham, v. 44, n. 4, p. 1163-1187, 2019.

MOTA, R. DE O. et al. Unveiling the relationship between drivers and capabilities for reduced time-to-market in start-ups: A multi-method approach. International Journal of Production Economics, v. 233, p. 108018, 1 mar. 2021.

OLSEN, D.The lean product playbook: how to innovate with minimum viable products and rapid customer feedback. Hoboken: Wiley, 2015.

PAASIVAARA, M. et al. Large-scale agile transformation at Ericsson: a case study. Empirical Software Engineering, v. 23, n. 5, p. 2550–2596, 1 out. 2018.

RIES, E. A startup enxuta: como os empreendedores atuais utilizam a inovação contínua para criar empresas extremamente bem-sucedidas. São Paulo: Lua de Papel, 2012.

SAAD, J. et al. UX work in software startups: A thematic analysis of the literature. Information and Software Technology, v. 140, p. 106688, 1 dez. 2021.

SADEGHIANI, A.; SHOKOUHYAR, S.; AHMADI, S.How digital startups use competitive intelligence to pivot, Digital Business,Volume 2, Issue 2, 2022.

SAMIS, M.; STEEN, J. Financial evaluation of mining innovation pilot projects and the value of information.Resources Policy, Amsterdam, v. 69, p. 101848, 2020.

SOMMER, A. F. Agile Transformation at LEGO Group: Implementing Agile methods in multiple departments changed not only processes but also employees’ behavior and mindset. Research-Technology Management, London, v. 62, n. 5, p. 20-29, 2019.

ZAHEER, H. et al.The entrepreneurial journeys of digital start-up founders.Technological Forecasting and Social Change, v. 179, p. 121638, 1 jun. 2022.




DOI: https://doi.org/10.35522/eed.v31i2.1710

Apontamentos

  • Não há apontamentos.


Direitos autorais 2023 Patricia Teixeira Parrela, Elton Moura Nickel, Flávio Anthero Nunes Vianna dos Santos

Licença Creative Commons
Esta obra está licenciada sob uma licença Creative Commons Atribuição - NãoComercial 4.0 Internacional.

Revista Estudos em Design, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil, ISSN Impresso: 0104-4249, ISSN Eletrônico: 1983-196X

Licença Creative Commons
Esta obra está licenciada sob uma licença Creative Commons Atribuição-NãoComercial 4.0 Internacional.

 