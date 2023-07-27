Self-Service Aversion: correlations between Experience Design and rejection of bank ATMs by some users

Rian Dutra da Cunha, Rodrigo Luis de Souza da Silva

Resumo


This study addresses people’s resistance to using self-service terminals, especially bank ATMs. Many bank customers prefer seeking assistance from other people or auxiliary professionals when using an ATM. It was observed that this rejection or difficulty of use is not always directly related to bad interface designs of these self-service systems. An in-depth research was conducted, involving observation and a survey on-site at three bank branches in Brazil using the Contextual Inquiry method.The research used the contingency coefficient as a statistical method to determine the magnitude of the correlation between psychological and behavioral factors and ATM aversion.The results verified the existence of Self-service Aversion, which is the tendency of some to prefer human service instead of automated service, and is built upon four main constructs: sense of uncertainty, environment, sense of accountability, and user interface design. It was concluded that user experience is influenced by psychological and behavioral factors, such as expectations, cognition, emotion, motivation, and social context, impacting effectiveness and usability.


Palavras-chave


Self-service, human factors, emotional design, human experience design

DOI: https://doi.org/10.35522/eed.v31i2.1707

Direitos autorais 2023 Rian Dutra da Cunha, Rodrigo Luis de Souza da Silva

Esta obra está licenciada sob uma licença Creative Commons Atribuição - NãoComercial 4.0 Internacional.

Revista Estudos em Design, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil, ISSN Impresso: 0104-4249, ISSN Eletrônico: 1983-196X

Esta obra está licenciada sob uma licença Creative Commons Atribuição-NãoComercial 4.0 Internacional.

 